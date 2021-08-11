Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search for the remains of the Armenian servicemen killed during the hostilities last fall and still considered missing continues Wednesday in the northeastern part—Mataghis-Talish direction—of the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
The Service will provide additional information about the results.
To date, 1,634 such remains have been found and already confirmed in the Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijani control since the ceasefire in November 2020.