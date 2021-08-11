News
Azerbaijani political scientist calls on settling a score with population of Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijani political scientist calls on settling a score with population of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani political scientist Elhan Shahinoglu calls on settling a score with the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to minval.az, this political scientist, citing today’s statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, concludes by stating the following: “In other words, the Ministry of Defense has also admitted that Russia is violating the provisions stated in the joint statement with Armenia. The peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation need to terminate deployment of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan. This statement shouldn’t go unanswered. As stated in the statement, there is a need to launch mechanisms to implement the proposal according to which all the adequate measures need to be taken by the Azerbaijani army,” he said.

According to him, the Lachin corridor needs to be taken under control and separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh need to be disarmed.

If the phrase “disarm separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh” is translated from “Azerbaijani”, it means elimination of the entire Armenian population.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
