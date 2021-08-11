News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Sergey Shoygu: Russia is ready to support modernization and reformation of Armenia Armed Forces
Sergey Shoygu: Russia is ready to support modernization and reformation of Armenia Armed Forces
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian Ministry of Defense is ready to support the modernization and reformation of the Armenian Armed Forces. This is what Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu said as he greeted Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan in Moscow, TASS reports.

“We attach importance to the development of our military cooperation in the bilateral format and within the scope of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Moreover, we are ready to continue to support implementation of the plan for reforms in the Armed Forces of Armenia,” Shoygu told Karapetyan, adding that the Russian 102nd Military Base, which is located in Armenia, is well-equipped and serves as a guarantee for security.

“Armenia is Russia’s ally and key partner for ensuring security in the South Caucasus, and we are extremely interested in the maintenance of stability in this region,” he said.

Shoygu congratulated Karapetyan on being appointed defense minister. In his turn, Karapetyan expressed gratitude to Shoygu for his willingness to assist in restoring the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of Armenia. Karapetyan also emphasized that his first visit to a foreign country as defense minister is the visit to Russia, which is Armenia’s strategic ally.

“Russia is the only country that is showing truly tangible results of security for the Armenian people and is currently dealing with security issues in not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also on the borders of Armenia,” Karapetyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MOD to Russian counterpart: Armenia will not tolerate occupation of its border regions
Expressing gratitude to his counterpart for the...
 Issues related to situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed during Armenia-Russia talks
“During the Armenian-Russian talks held in...
 Armenia defense minister heads for Russia on working visit
At the invitation of his Russian counterpart…
 Chief of Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff meets with Russia Embassy's new military attaché
Davtyan congratulated newly appointed...
 Russia's Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
As for us, we are ready to...
 Armenia Prosecutor General receives Russia Ambassador, Armenian POWs' issue discussed
Davtyan underscored the work that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos