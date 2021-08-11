Armenia ruling faction lawmaker: National Assembly protection cannot have price

The protection of the National Assembly where the Prime Minister, the president of the National Assembly, the MPs of the Republic of Armenia were killed [in the terrorist attack of 1999], cannot have a price; it is priceless. Gevorg Papoyan, an MP from the ruling “Civil Contract” Faction, said this at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly.
When asked how much money was spent to tighten the security measures at the National Assembly, he responded: "I do not even want to delve into that topic."