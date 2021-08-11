News
Woman, 34, brutally killed in Yerevan
Woman, 34, brutally killed in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


At around 9:20am on Wednesday, Yerevan police received a call informing that there was a woman's body at an entrance of a building, shamshyan.com reported.

Police and investigators who arrived at the scene found the body of Meri M., 34, a resident of the aforesaid building, at an entrance of this building.

According to the forensic doctor's preliminary conclusion, there are more than ten stab wounds on the body.

It was found out that the woman was killed by Yerevan resident Mher Z., 33.

Mher Z. turned himself in to the police, stated that he had committed the murder, and handed the knife used in this crime.

A criminal case has been launched into this murder.

A number of examinations have been appointed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
