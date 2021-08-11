A large number of policemen are concentrated on the street adjacent to the building of the National Assembly. This is what secretary of the opposition "Armenia" faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan said during today’s parliamentary session.
Minasyan noted that large amounts of funds have obviously been spent on this. “What is this for? Do you think the opposition shouldn’t speak at all? Do you think there shouldn’t be political evaluations? Don’t hold your breath,” Minasyan said.
He clarified that courts shall view the phrases “capitulator” and “land giver” as offensive remarks and added that there is political terror against the opposition.