Wednesday
August 11
Wednesday
August 11
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 575.09 (down by AMD 0.04), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 678.36 (down by AMD 1.52), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.63 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 376.06, AMD 27,429.39 and AMD 15,443.18, respectively.
