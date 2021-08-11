Armenia legislature speaker extends fellow MPs hand of reconciliation

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, on Wednesday addressed all the parliamentary factions from the NA Sessions’ Hall.

"Respecting the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, let us consider that we have exhausted their patience today and let’s end this rhetoric. Consider this my hand that I extend to you. I believe we can and should work together," said Simonyan.

There were speeches registered in the NA, but Alen Simonyan suggested removing them from today’s agenda and closing this topic for the sake of the citizens.

Wednesday’s NA session took place in a tense atmosphere. First, Anna Mkrtchyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction, in her speech called Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan "Capitulator Nikol", after which NA speaker Alen Simonyan turned off her microphone and asked her to leave the NA Sessions’ Hall.

The situation in the NA became tenser after the remarks by deputy speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the opposition “Armenia” Faction.

NA speaker Alen Simonyan responded to Saghatelyan, and said that the people had decided who the “capitulator” is and who the “land giver” is.

Then he called the head of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction to the tribune, but the MPs of the "Armenia" Faction responded to Simonyan's aforesaid statement.

Alen Simonyan was asking to remain silent in the NA Sessions’ Hall, then announced a reprimand to "Armenia" Faction MPs Agnesa Khamoyan and Armen Rustamyan.

Subsequently, Alen Simonyan called security officers in military uniform to the NA Sessions’ Hall, then instructed to turn off the live broadcast.