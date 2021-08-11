News
Wednesday
August 11
Armenian ruling party MP: Opposition "Armenia" faction is trying to thrust wedge in relations with strategic ally
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the opposition “Armenia” faction are trying to thrust a wedge in the relations between Armenia and its strategic ally. This is what deputy of the ruling “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vagharshak Hakobyan said during today’s parliamentary session.

Hakobyan said the fact that the opposition is having trouble coping with its defeat in the elections and is doing everything it can to end its political career, is embarrassing. “When you criticize the authorities, don’t forget that there was massive emigration from Armenia as a result of your administration. There will be proper evaluations of every obscene behavior and provocation,” Hakobyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
