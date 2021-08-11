Russian Armenian sisters had killed their father because of his cruelty towards them, psychiatric evaluation says

A new psychiatric evaluation has confirmed that Russian Armenian Khachaturyan sisters had killed their father, Mikhail Khachaturyan, because of his cruel treatment towards them. The girls' lawyers told about this, commenting on the results of the expertise obtained during the investigation of the criminal case against Mikhail Khachaturyan, TASS reports.
The three girls have been identified as victims in the criminal case on torture, sexual assault, and beating.
On July 28, 2018, the Khachaturian sisters were arrested and charged with the murder of their father. On the day of the crime—on July 27, 2018—they were 19, 18, and 17 years old. The examination had found out that at the moment of her father's murder, the youngest daughter did not realize what she was doing. The examination had found her older sisters sane. The defense had requested that their case be considered by a jury.