News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.07
EUR
575.09
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armen Sarkissian congratulates Uruguay President on his birthday
Armen Sarkissian congratulates Uruguay President on his birthday
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

The message reads as follows: “The close, century-old friendship between the Armenians and Uruguayans traces back to the moment when Uruguay received, with open arms, the Armenian migrants having escaped the Armenian Genocide. The fraternal ties between the two peoples became rooted with the immigration of thousands of Armenians who played a major role in the social and economic development of the country. Uruguay was the first country to recognize the Armenian Genocide and shape history.

The strong and partnering ties between our countries have always stood out with mutual trust and the bilateral and sincere desire to deepen them.

The Armenians of Uruguay highly contribute to the Armenian-Uruguayan cooperation with their invaluable contributions to the strengthening and maintenance of the friendship between our peoples.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos