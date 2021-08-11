Azerbaijan MFA delivers note to Iran Ambassador due to visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has delivered a note to the Ambassador of Iran due to the Ambassador’s visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reports.
“Today the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ambassador paid an illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, for which a note was delivered,” the Azerbaijani MFA’s press release reads.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan had made a statement addressed to Russian peacekeepers. With this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is most probably preparing a platzdarm to express discontent with the peacekeepers again “for illegally permitting the entry of Iranian truck drivers”.