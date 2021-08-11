Case against mayor of Armenia's Goris and district head sent to Prosecutor General's Office

By combination of pieces of sufficient evidence obtained through preliminary investigation of the criminal case investigated by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, it was substantiated that Mayor of Goris of Syunik Province, 32nd on the electoral list of the opposition “Armenia” bloc Arush Arushanyan, to ensure maximum votes from voters of Gori and record the desired result in the elections and based on personal and group motives, during the election campaign for the snap parliamentary elections, intentionally organized a heavy crime, that is, giving bribes to two or more voters to participate in the elections and cast votes in favor of “Armenia” bloc, as reported the Special Investigation Service.
In addition, Arushanyan, through head of district of Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan, organized actions to compel voters of Goris to participate in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021 and cast votes in favor of “Armenia” bloc.
To achieve his goal, in June 2021, a few days before the elections, Arushanyan met with Avetyan in her office and proposed to grant financial aid to voters who would promise to vote for “Armenia” bloc. In addition, at Arushanyan’s request, Avetyan organized his meeting with a few residents of Karahunj who asked for financial assistance to solve issues, after which Goris Municipality granted AMD 100,000-220,000 through a bank transfer.
Arushanyan and Avetyan are charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will, and arrest has been chosen as a pre-trial measure, which has been replaced with release on bail.
The preliminary investigation is over, and the criminal case has been delivered to the Prosecutor General's Office along with the indictment, with a petition to approve and send it to court.