Criminal case launched against Armenia Audit Chamber chairman

The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption of Armenia has sent the report on failure by Chairman of the Audit Chamber Levon Yolyan to submit a declaration on his apartment to the Prosecutor General’s Office, on the basis of which a criminal case has been launched, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Marina Ohanjanyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The spokesperson fell short of providing other details about the criminal case.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s sources, a criminal case has been launched against Yolyan under the elements of part 2 of Article 314.3 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (submitting false data in declarations or concealing data to be declared which has led to failure to declare assets or income in particularly large amounts).