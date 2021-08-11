Armenia Parliament Speaker, SDHP representatives discuss political situation in country

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today hosted representatives of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP), including Chairman of the SDHP Central Committee Hampig Sarafian, member of the SDHP Central Committee Khatchig Keshishian and Chairman of the SDHP Armenia Committee Setrak Ajemian.
As reported the official website of the National Assembly, the head of parliament attached importance to the political party’s inclusion in the new format of cooperation of extra-parliamentary forces. He also valued the cooperation with the SDHP, setting aside, in this context, the role that it has played in Armenian communities abroad.
Hampig Sarafian touched upon the post-war situation in Armenia and the country’s future and attached importance to the activities of the legislature, as well as the laws and decisions to be adopted.
The parties discussed issues related to the political situation in Armenia and touched upon the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations.