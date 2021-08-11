Scenes of flights of modernized Osa-AK missile systems at Marshal Baghramyan shooting range in Armenia

Armenia MOD successfully tests modernized Osa-AK missile systems with combat firing

9,380 citizens of Armenia's Goris join petition demanding Mayor Arush Arushanyan's release

Azerbaijanis strike Iranian's truck with stones on Armenia's Kapan-Goris road

Criminal case launched against Armenia Audit Chamber chairman

Armenia Parliament Speaker, SDHP representatives discuss political situation in country

Armenian MOD to Russian counterpart: Armenia will not tolerate occupation of its border regions

Armenian Ombudsman, Head of UNFPA Armenia visit Syunik Province

Issues related to situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed during Armenia-Russia talks

Armenia Investigative Committee's Kotayk Regional Investigation Department has new chief

3 sappers injured from cluster bomb explosion in Artsakh, one of them is in extremely critical condition

Armenia acting deputy justice minister sacked

Azerbaijan MFA delivers note to Iran Ambassador due to visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition MP: Many foreign players’ interests may clash in Armenia territory

'Only' $35m in bonuses were distributed in 2020, says Armenia ruling faction MP

Russian Armenian sisters had killed their father because of his cruelty towards them, psychiatric evaluation says

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Uruguay President on his birthday

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Woman, 34, brutally killed in Yerevan

Armenian ruling party MP: Opposition "Armenia" faction is trying to thrust wedge in relations with strategic ally

Armenia PM signs decision on terminating powers of two members of Council of Public Broadcaster

Sergey Shoygu: Russia is ready to support modernization and reformation of Armenia Armed Forces

Armenia legislature speaker extends fellow MPs hand of reconciliation

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani political scientist calls on settling a score with population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Large number of police are concentrated on street near parliament building

Armenia ruling faction lawmaker: National Assembly protection cannot have price

Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh

Russian border guards to be deployed in several more villages of Armenia’s Tavush Province

Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers

Politik.am: ECtHR’s Armenian employee does everything so that Court misconceives ex-president Kocharyan appeals

Media prohibited from covering Armenia parliament work from reporters’ area

Russia MOD reports exchange of fire in Karabakh’s Shushi

Yerevan Zoo workers holding protest

Situation gets tense at Armenia National Assembly

Armenia ombudsman gets reports from Gegharkunik, Syunik Provinces that Azeri soldiers are shooting while drunk

27 Congress members call on State Department to suspend export licenses for US drone technology to Turkey

Taliban seize control of 3 more Afghanistan provincial capitals

391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia legislature speaker tells opposition MP to leave sessions’ hall

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities keep Armenian POWs for political purposes

Defense Army: Azerbaijan used combat drones in direction of Artsakh military positions (PHOTOS)

Czech Rep., Poland PMs congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan

Russia defense minister: CSTO must be prepared for possible infiltration of Taliban

Algeria wildfires’ death toll rises to 42

Armenia new parliament continues debates on election of standing committees’ chairs

Newspaper: Worrisome indicators in Armenia animal husbandry

Etihad posts $400m in half-year core operating losses

Environment minister: Electric car imports have sharply increased in Armenia

Wildfires kill at least 7 people in Algeria

Armenia PM to Stanislav Zas: It is necessary to apply the CSTO's existing mechanisms the way they should be applied

Armenia ruling party MP: Foreign minister to be appointed in the next couple of days

168.am: Russia is placing second frontier post in Armenia's Tavush Province (in Azatmut village)

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party to Armenia PM: We're ready to cooperate with you in all sectors

Adam Schiff: US should not provide military support to Azerbaijan which routinely uses force against its neighbor

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing return of POWs

CSTO is concerned about expansion of geography and frequency of armed incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia ruling party MP on incident with man who presented himself as grandfather of Artsakh hero

Armenia parliament committee chair candidate on starting negotiations over Karabakh issue "from zero point"

Armenia parliament committee chair candidate: I want to provide serious and extensive information about 44-day war

Armenia MOD: There is no news about 2 servicemen who disappeared from Sev Lake territory on July 14

Sharmazanov: Armenia parliament's foreign relations committee chair candidate didn't say a word about Armenian Genocide

Armenia ruling party MP: More military aid needs to be provided to Artsakh

Medical center director's private house in Armenia's Vanadzor robbed

Opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" factions apply to Constitutional Court

Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Karabakh's Varanda

CSTO Secretary-General visits military foothold in Yeraskh section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia ruling majority MP is candidate for chairperson of Standing Committee on Foreign Relations

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council and its acting chairman meet with justice minister

Armenia ruling party MP Khachatur Sukiasyan's brother to remain under arrest

Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan: Pashinyan called my son for a talk when he was being appointed a commander

Armenia acting FM holds phone talks with Karabakh counterpart, discusses foreign policy

CSTO Secretary-General visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief meets with US representatives

Ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri charged with alienating state- or community-owned properties through misuse

Family members die in car accident on Sevan-Yerevan motorway

Armenia ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan promises to attend next court session

China demands recalling its Ambassador to Lithuania due to scandal

Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch active stage of military exercises on border with Afghanistan

Administrative Court of Appeal rules in favor of Lydian Armenia

Japan FM to call on Iran to return to nuclear talks during visit to country

Armenia MFA has no FM yet

Parliament opposition "Armenia" Faction leader: Actions carried out in army until, after 2018 are incomparable

Lukashenko is awarded Friend of Azerbaijan gold medal

Demanding meeting with Armenia PM through sit-in is perplexing, says his spokeswoman

CSTO Secretary-General: Clashes on border with Azerbaijan pose a threat to Armenia

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

President briefs Aram I on situation in Artsakh

Night was calm, situation is normal now in Mkhitarashen village of Artsakh, says head of community

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Courts can become mechanisms for influencing political processes in National Assembly

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy premier Gevorgyan trial adjourns again

Russia MFA: Moscow will build relations with US on basis of Washington's steps

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court session resumes

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan carrying out information terrorism against people of Karabakh

Ombudsman, head of Red Cross delegation to Armenia discuss captives, missing persons

Relatives of POWs held in Azerbaijan spend night outside Armenia government building

313 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Karabakh

Heavy rainfall in Vanadzor