9,380 citizens of Armenia's Goris join petition demanding Mayor Arush Arushanyan's release

The initiating group in support of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan says 9,380 citizens of Goris have joined the petition demanding Arushanyan’s release.
“The 9,380 signatures (not including the signatures of non-residents of Goris) will be sent to Yerevan to be submitted to the Prosecutor General of Armenia in the prescribed manner.
Out of the 23,580 voters who were registered in the enlarged Goris community to vote during the elections of the National Assembly held on June 20, 2021, 13,466 citizens voted, including voters who are in military service in Goris and are non-residents of Goris.
Basically, at this moment, nearly 70% of the citizens of Goris who participated in the elections have applied to the Prosecutor General of Armenia with the demand to render a decision on immediately lifting arrest against Arushanyan, in accordance with the norms enshrined by the Constitution of Armenia and the powers prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code,” the initiating group’s statement reads.