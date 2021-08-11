Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu gifted Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan a dagger after their meeting, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
“At the end of the meeting with Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan, during the ceremony of handing gifts, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu, gifting a dagger, said the following: “We can consider the process of supplying armament to Armenia launched”,” the Armenian MOD’s press release reads.