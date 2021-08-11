News
Armenia defense minister visits Patriot Park in Russia
Armenia defense minister visits Patriot Park in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan visited Patriot Park in Russia, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

“During the working visit to the Russian Federation, Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan today visited Patriot Park, which represents several museum platforms, military-sport playgrounds, as well as a large complex comprising military-technical exhibitions and patriotism-oriented entertainment facilities.

Karapetyan was introduced to exhibitions dedicated to the Great Patriotic War, after which he visited the main church of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation located in the park,” the Armenian MOD’s press release reads.
Հայերեն
