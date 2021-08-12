News
Azerbaijani troops fire at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh section of border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

On August 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., once again, the troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another provocation by opening fire at Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with rifles of various calibers, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The adversary’s firing was silenced through Armenian border guards’ response operations. The Armenian side doesn’t have victims.

As of 11 p.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
