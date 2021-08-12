Iranologist: Iran ambassador showed that no territory of Armenia is unimportant

About a week ago, the visit to the frontline of Gegharkunik Province by the Iranian delegation led by the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, received some coverage in the Armenian media, too, but a very important fact was overlooked. Iranian Studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan wrote this on Facebook.
"As often happens, the actions of the Iranian side were incomparable. It was supposed that Syunik Province [which borders Iran] is more important for Iran, but with the visit to Gegharkunik [Province] the Iranian state’s highest-ranking representative in Armenia showed that there is no unimportant territory of Armenia for official Tehran.
“In this regard, the confusion and anxiety that started in Azerbaijan as a result of this action of the Iranian side, which was openly expressed in the propaganda tools of the dictator of Baku [i.e., Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev], was not accidental at all.
“Apart from all this, however, there was another noteworthy circumstance: the visit had taken place on the very part of the frontline that borders the region of Karvachar, which is under temporary inimical occupation," Voskanyan added, in particular.