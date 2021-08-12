US ready to hold consultations with OPEC on increasing oil production

The United States plans to hold long-term consultations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase global oil production in the fight against rising world oil prices. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated about this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

“It’s meant to be a long-term engagement—consistent, long-term engagement, as we work to address not just anti-competitive behavior in the United States, but in the global marketplace as well. And also taking steps that we feel are prudent to keep gas prices down for the American public,” Psaki responded to the question on Washington’s contacts to curb oil production prices.

“We also are talking though, most importantly, about—about competition and about ensuring that pricing on the global market is something that is aligned with what is fair and what is competitive as well,” the White House spokesperson added.

The US believes that OPEC has the relevant resources to increase oil production to resolve the problem of gasoline prices in the country.