Newspaper: Armenia government preparing for counterattack

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The Zhoghovurd daily sources close to the government report that these days the government is very actively preparing for its program to be presented in the parliament.

According to our information, the authorities already know for sure that heated days are expected in the parliament on those days as well, and they are preparing the [parliamentary] wing of the authorities for a counterattack.

It is possible that RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not even answer the questions of the [parliamentary] opposition, and every department will answer the questions related to it, or RA Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan will be in the main role.

Our sources note that such issues are now hotly debated within the authorities, and everything depends on the future conduct of the [parliamentary] opposition.

By the way, it should be noted that the fall session of the NA [(National Assembly)] of the 8th convocation will start on September 13, whereas the [NA standing] committees will start their work as of September 6.