Russian peacekeepers ensure security during construction of water pipeline in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeepers ensure security during construction of water pipeline in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian peacekeepers ensured security during construction of a water pipeline in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports.

A day before drilling and installation of a pumping station and tubes, servicemen of the humanitarian demining unit of the peacekeeping contingent demined the area and cleared it of hazardous objects.

“We are currently clearing the area near the well so that we can ensure anti-fire safety. The transit water pipeline will ensure supply of water to the Karmir Shuka and Taghavard settlements. Nearly a thousand people will be provided with drinking water in Taghavard alone, and there are almost as many residents in Karmir Shuka,” said Mkhitar Babayan, who is participating in the activities. Babayan added that there will be water next week and thanked the peacekeepers for ensuring occupational safety.

After the end of engineering works for construction of a water pipeline, drinking water will be provided to nearly 5,000 residents in the 10 settlements near Stepanakert.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
