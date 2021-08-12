Azerbaijan fired shots near Artsakh’s Arav village about 10 days ago, says rural community head

Azerbaijan fired shots near the village of Arav in the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), about ten days ago. The village mayor, Andranik Ghazaryan, on Thursday told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The media write that on the early morning hours on Thursday, Azerbaijan opened fire at the Artsakh Defense Army positions near Arav village.
The village head said that no shots were heard in recent days. "The adversary fired about ten days ago. There were no [shots fired] yesterday, specifically. Shots were fired for five days. Those shots were heard at night, around 11pm," he said.
Andranik Ghazaryan added that there were no damages and affected as a result of these shootings.