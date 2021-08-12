News
Thursday
August 12
399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 399 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 233,400 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, five more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,669 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,131 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 190, the total respective number so far is 221,919, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,681.

And 6,447 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,415,538 such tests have been performed to date.

 
Հայերեն and Русский
