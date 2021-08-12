Ardshinbank wins “Domestic Retail Bank of the Year – Armenia” award at ABF Retail Banking Awards 2021

The authoritative international magazine Asian Banking & Finance named Ardshinbank "Domestic Retail Bank of the Year - Armenia in 2021". The ABF Retail Banking Awards honors outstanding banks that have introduced innovative retail banking products and services and made significant contributions to the development of the industry.
The nominees for the Asia Banking and Finance Award were selected by a jury from the leading Asian companies, including Pricewaterhouse Coopers, KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst and Young. The jury reviewed the strategies, services and products of the nominees, assessing their achievements in the market of innovation, advantages and advanced opportunities. Due to the epidemic, the prizes were awarded to the winners with an online performance.
According to Artak Ananyan, the Chairman of the Management Board of Ardshinbank, the bank received this prestigious award thanks to its efforts to develop and constantly promote high-quality financial services not only in large cities, but also in small regional cities of Armenia. “This award is another proof that Ardshinbank rightfully deserves to be in the top list of the best banks of Armenia, as it constantly improves products and applies to modern technologies in the field of retail financial services. We are glad that this year, too, our efforts were appreciated by the authoritative international publication, which recognized our leadership in a set of innovative projects that we managed to implement during the most difficult pandemic year for the whole world,” said A. Ananyan.
“During the global crisis, when, due to the pandemic, we all found ourselves in a new reality, the award-winning banks of this year were able to quickly navigate and maintain their positions among the leaders of the banking system of their countries in all key parameters. We hope that despite these very difficult times, they will continue to provide their customers with the best service,” commented on the event Tim Charlton, the editor-in-chief of Asian Banking & Finance magazine.
Ardshinbank has repeatedly been recognized as the best in various nominations by reputable international organizations and magazines such as "The Banker", "Global Finance", "Euromoney", "Thomson Reuters", European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Eurasian Development Bank.