Armenia PM: We have no intention to conquer territories

The call of the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs to refrain from provocative actions and statements is also unequivocally acceptable to us. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s regular Cabinet meeting of the government of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

"At the government session on July 29, I outlined the vision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the steps of de-escalation of the situation, establishing long-term stability and peace in our region, as well as stressed the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to work in this regard with international partners. On July 29, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs also issued a statement, the key message of which was to take steps aimed at reducing tensions along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and to call on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from provocative steps and statements. On July 30, the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement welcoming the statement of the Co-Chairs, thus expressing the commitment of the Republic of Armenia to resume peace talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The call of the co-chairs to refrain from provocative actions and statements is also unequivocally acceptable to us. It is obvious that the observance of this condition is of key importance for creating a favorable negotiating atmosphere and environment. If the issue of traceability of provocative statements is not a big problem, the issue of the party initiating provocative actions and ceasefire violations always gives rise to debates," Pashinyan said.

According to him, the identification of the party initiating the ceasefire violations and the targeted condemnation of those provocative actions are essential for the further de-escalation and stabilization of the situation. "It is difficult to imagine without launching an international monitoring mechanism. I have said that I believe this should be a CSTO observation mission, if it is not acceptable for the CSTO, the alternative remains the observation mission of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship," Pashinyan said.

Returning to the call of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resume peace talks with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan stressed that Armenia is ready to be involved in the negotiation process—at both the high and the highest levels. "We are waiting for concrete proposals. The mandate received from our people to open an era of peaceful development for Armenia, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], and the region puts a special responsibility on the government. To solve this problem we must be as active and flexible as possible. Our mood and disposition should be the following: to do the utmost to solve the problems on the agenda. Of course, there are issues that can be resolved faster. There are issues that need a longer time to resolve. One of such issues, which I believe can be solved quite quickly, is the opening of regional communications, the regional unblocking agenda. I believe we should start as soon as possible the work in the trilateral format of the [Armenian, Russian, and Azerbaijani] deputy prime ministers, be more active and proactive in terms of implementing new communication and economic opportunities in the region,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan said that their position on the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is unchanged. "We believe that the work in that regard should also be intensified," he added.

The Armenian PM noted that further deepening of the atmosphere of hostility and enmity in the region is inadmissible. "It is a threat not only to our region, but also to international security. We saw the manifestations of the deepening of the atmosphere of hostility in the example of the ‘park’ that opened in [the Azerbaijani capital] Baku, which is an insult to our region and regional civilization. Deepening or normalizing relations with neighboring countries will be one of the important directions of the [Armenian] government's foreign policy. Sadly, some forces are trying to present Armenia's intentions in the wrong ‘light,’ saying that the RA has declared the reform of the armed forces a priority in the context of pursuing an aggressive policy towards bordering countries. The Republic of Armenia, like any peace-loving state, will develop and transform its armed forces not to aggression, but to defend itself from possible aggression. We have no intention to conquer territories, our intention is to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Nikol Pashinyan concluded.