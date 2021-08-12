News
Thursday
August 12
Economy minister, Lufthansa representatives underscore intensification of Armenia-Germany business relations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, on Wednesday received a group of representatives of Lufthansa airline of Germany, the Ministry of Economy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting the prospects and avenues for cooperation with Lufthansa were discussed, and the priorities of the tourism sector for Armenia were emphasized.

Highlighting the intensification of Armenia-Germany business ties, Kerobyan noted that there are great opportunities and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector.

The Lufthansa representatives, in their turn, noted that Armenia is a preferred tourism destination for German tourists, and therefore they are interested in using the opportunity to bring tourists to Armenia and are ready to cooperate in organizing and conducting respective marketing campaigns.

During the meeting, the issue of establishing a Lufthansa hub in Gyumri—the second-largest city in Armenia—and the possibility of carrying out Lufthansa flights from the Gyumri international airport was discussed, too.
