Armenia government to recompense Constitutional Court ex-judge

A total of 16.9 million drams (approx. $34,500) will be reimbursed from the reserve fund of the government of Armenia to the former judge of the Constitutional Court, Alvina Gyulumyan, for an unpaid surcharge. The respective draft decision is on the agenda of the Thursday’s government session.

The authorities were trying—with the some law amendments initiated by former Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan—to get rid of several judges of the Constitutional Court.

And as a result of the constitutional amendments made by the National Assembly in 2020, Alvina Gyulumyan, Hrant Nazaryan, and Felix Tokhyan were relieved of their posts as judges of the Constitutional Court, while Hrayr Tovmasyan—of the post of President of the Constitutional Court.

Gyulumyan had applied to the court to protect her rights.

And the Court of Cassation recently partially granted Alvina Gyulumyan's appeal and obligated the Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court to pay an additional surcharge to Gyulumyan—for the period from April 9, 2018 to June 26, 2020—601 thousand drams (approx. $1,228) per month, totaling 16.9 million drams.