Armenia official: Railway will pass through Nakhichevan, Meghri if it is decided to be operated
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We cannot have an unblocking without the construction of infrastructure because we have sections where the previous railway network does not exist, a new one must be built. Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, told this to reporters after Thursday’s government session.

"If it is decided that a railway shall be operated, it will pass through Nakhichevan, Meghri. Demarcation and delimitation [of borders] is quite a long process. For some reason, we [Armenia] are constantly talking about concessions, but we are not talking about the fact that in case of that phenomenon, some of our territories may be conceded to us. First, I would talk about Artsvashen [village]. Why do you think we can constantly talk about Tigranashen [village], but not about Artsvashen? If we look [at them] geographically, they are quite similar," he said, referring to the possible delimitation.

According to Sanosyan, he has received a very good legacy from ex-Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, who now serves as Deputy Prime Minister. "The government could have made much bigger projects if our construction companies had the capacity. Now we are going to start big construction works, and we are afraid that the [insufficient] capacity of [Armenia’s] construction companies may cause a problem," the minister said, recalling Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposal to involve international construction companies in construction works in Armenia.

Regarding the of Amulsar gold mine project, Gnel Sanosyan noted that there are issues that need to be reviewed, but they need to use the natural resources, taking into account the environmental issues, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
