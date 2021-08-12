No fallen soldiers’ remains found during Wednesday's search in Artsakh

Wednesday’s search in the northeastern part—Mataghis-Talish direction—of the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for the remains of the Armenian servicemen killed during the hostilities last fall and still considered missing yielded no results. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
The search in the same direction continues Thursday.
The Service will provide additional information about the results.
A total of 1,634 such remains have been found and already confirmed in the Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijani control since the ceasefire in November 2020.