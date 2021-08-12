News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir, 9 people hospitalized
Water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir, 9 people hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An emergency occurred Wednesday in Armavir Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 11:30pm, the police received a call from the Armavir city hospital informing that several people diagnosed with intestinal infection had been brought this medical center.

It turned out that they are Armavir province residents 42-year-old Ruzan Makaryan, 85-year-old Shoghik Asatryan, 75-year-old Frida Arakelyan, 21-year-old Anushik Baroyan, 30-year-old Marine Khachatryan, 26-year-old Hovhannes Khachatryan, 24-year-old Gevorg Muradyan, 46-year-old Vard Tepanosyan, and 42-year-old Mkrtich Barseghyan.

They informed the doctors, then the police and investigators that they were poisoned by water.

Materials are being prepared on the incident.

A number of examinations have been appointed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Strong winds severely damage Armenia’s Zvartnots museum-reserve roof (PHOTOS)
The roof will be repaired in the shortest possible time…
 Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition
They are currently at the intensive care unit…
 Eight people killed after helicopter crashes into lake in Russia
In Kamchatka Peninsula…
 Case against mayor of Armenia's Goris and district head sent to Prosecutor General's Office
To achieve his goal, in June 2021...
 9,380 citizens of Armenia's Goris join petition demanding Mayor Arush Arushanyan's release
Basically, at this moment, nearly...
 Criminal case launched against Armenia Audit Chamber chairman
The spokesperson fell short of providing...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos