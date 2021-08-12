Water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir, 9 people hospitalized

An emergency occurred Wednesday in Armavir Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 11:30pm, the police received a call from the Armavir city hospital informing that several people diagnosed with intestinal infection had been brought this medical center.
It turned out that they are Armavir province residents 42-year-old Ruzan Makaryan, 85-year-old Shoghik Asatryan, 75-year-old Frida Arakelyan, 21-year-old Anushik Baroyan, 30-year-old Marine Khachatryan, 26-year-old Hovhannes Khachatryan, 24-year-old Gevorg Muradyan, 46-year-old Vard Tepanosyan, and 42-year-old Mkrtich Barseghyan.
They informed the doctors, then the police and investigators that they were poisoned by water.
Materials are being prepared on the incident.
A number of examinations have been appointed.