News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Shoygu on current situation in Afghanistan
Shoygu on current situation in Afghanistan
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu says the situation in Afghanistan is more complicated than the situation following the pullout of the Soviet troop from the country, TASS reports.

Commenting on the 30-year-old photo that was found by a student of the Far Eastern State University on the Internet and shows Shoygu standing next to “some Talibs”, the minister said there was no Taliban movement at the time.

“The photo was taken in Kabul. Mujahids are standing next to me. They had already come before we left,” the minister commented, adding that the conflict in Afghanistan is more complicated. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos