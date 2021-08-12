Lufthansa entering Armenia civil aviation market

The German world-famous Lufthansa airline is entering the civil aviation market of Armenia.
As "Armenia" International Airports" CJSC CEO Marcelo Wende told reporters, this cooperation with one of the most prestigious and reliable airlines in the world will create new opportunities for the people of Armenia; in particular, they can travel to 280 destinations in 100 countries.
According to him, also thanks to this cooperation, more tourists will come to Armenia. The number of tourists coming to the country from the US and the EU countries has been growing every year since 2012.
Moreover, this cooperation will have a positive impact on Armenia’s economy, too.
For his part, Peter Pullem, Head of Sales in Central, Eastern Europe, Russia, CIS and Israel at Lufthansa Group, said the latter now operates 534 of its 700 aircrafts and flies to 275 destinations.
In turn, Rene Koinzack, General Manager of Sales in Ukraine, Belarus, Turkmenistan and the South Caucasus at Lufthansa Group, said that several Lufthansa Group airlines already operate flights to and from Armenia. In particular, a few days ago it was reported that Eurowings will conduct direct flights to and from Armenia, giving its passengers the opportunity to fly from Cologne and Bonn to the Armenian capital Yerevan for the first time.
According to Koinzack, various Lufthansa Group airlines are expected to operate 16 flights a week to and from Yerevan.
Initially, Lufthansa intends to operate three flights a week between Frankfurt and Yerevan. Later, new flights will be operated between Yerevan, Vienna, Brussels, Cologne, and Frankfurt.