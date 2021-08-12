Authorities of Afghanistan's Farah surrender to Taliban

The governor of Farah (located in the west of Afghanistan) has surrendered to the Taliban, Ariana News reports.
Five leaders have also surrendered to the Taliban, and another four employees of the governor’s office have escaped to Iran.
The brigade of Afghanistan’s national army has also laid down its guards in front of the Taliban.
The Taliban currently controls up to 85% of the territory of Afghanistan, including along the length of the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.