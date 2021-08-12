News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Authorities of Afghanistan's Farah surrender to Taliban
Authorities of Afghanistan's Farah surrender to Taliban
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The governor of Farah (located in the west of Afghanistan) has surrendered to the Taliban, Ariana News reports.

Five leaders have also surrendered to the Taliban, and another four employees of the governor’s office have escaped to Iran.

The brigade of Afghanistan’s national army has also laid down its guards in front of the Taliban.

The Taliban currently controls up to 85% of the territory of Afghanistan, including along the length of the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos