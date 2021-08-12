News
Thursday
August 12
Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition
Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

The condition of the two of the three persons injured in Wednesday’s cluster bomb explosion—according to preliminary information—in Nor Shen village of Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) remains the same: critical, and moderate. The Ministry of Health of Artsakh informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Thursday.

"Those who are in critical and moderate condition underwent surgery yesterday. They are currently at the intensive care unit. The condition of the patient in severe condition is good, but he cannot be discharged [from the hospital yet]," the ministry added.

The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations had reported Wednesday that a cluster bomb had exploded in Artsakh, injuring two sappers. Later, the Artsakh Ministry of Health said that there were three injured.

3 sappers injured from cluster bomb explosion in Artsakh, one of them is in extremely critical condition
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
