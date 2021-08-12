News
Thursday
August 12
Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan tried to break line of contact, attempt was prevented
Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan tried to break line of contact, attempt was prevented
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – In the early morning hours on Thursday, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to cross the line of contact between the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijani opposing forces in the western part of Artsakh, the latter’s Defense Army informed in a statement.

As a result of the counteractions of the Defense Army, however, this attempt was prevented and the adversary was driven back to its initial positions.

There are no losses from the Armenian side.

The command of the Russian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh was immediately informed about this Azerbaijani provocation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
