Floods that hit Turkey leave 9 dead, 1 missing
Floods that hit Turkey leave 9 dead, 1 missing
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Turkish authorities said Thursday the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country has risen to nine. One other person is reported missing, AP reports.

The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.

The disaster struck as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish a wildfire in Mugla province, an area popular with tourists that runs along the Aegean Sea. The blaze, which was brought under control on Thursday, was one of more than 200 wildfires in Turkey since July 28. At least eight people and countless animals died and thousands of residents have had to flee fierce blazes.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently on our warming planet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
