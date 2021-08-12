News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia parliament holding vote for chairpersons of 12 standing committees
Armenia parliament holding vote for chairpersons of 12 standing committees
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The National Assembly of Armenia is holding a vote for chairpersons of standing parliamentary committees.

The National Assembly of the eighth convocation will have 12 standing parliamentary committees, including the following:

Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs (8 members);

Standing Committee on Healthcare (8 members);

Standing Committee on Foreign Relations (10 members);

Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport (9 members);

Standing Committee on European Integration (8 members);

Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs (8 members);

Standing Committee on Defense and Security (11 members);

Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs (12 members);

Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration (8 members);

Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Governance, Agriculture and Nature Protection (10 members);

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs (12 members);

Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs (8 members).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos