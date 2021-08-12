Israel FM opens country's diplomatic representation in Morocco

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid opened the country’s diplomatic representation in Morocco which has become a symbol of the settlement of relations between the two countries, AP reports.
Lapid’s two-day visit is the first visit of Israel’s foreign minister to Morocco since 2003. The visit comes a year after Israel and Morocco reached an agreement to establish official ties through the mediated efforts of the United States as part of the Abraham Accords.
Lapid met with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, and the two countries signed agreements on cooperation in the sectors of air services, as well as culture, sport and youth. They also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a mechanism for political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.