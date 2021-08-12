Strong winds severely damage Armenia’s Zvartnots museum-reserve roof (PHOTOS)

The roof of Zvartnots Historical Cultural Museum-Reserve was damaged Wednesday as a result of strong winds. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Facebook page of the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reservations.
The winds tore off the roof completely, and the glazed part of the roof of the reserve-museum lobby was damaged.
Several employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations visited this reserve-museum Thursday.
After the respective discussions with the specialists, the consequences of the damage will be eliminated, and the roof of Zvartnots Historical Cultural Museum-Reserve will be repaired in the shortest possible time.