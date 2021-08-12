News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.75
EUR
577.31
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Strong winds severely damage Armenia’s Zvartnots museum-reserve roof (PHOTOS)
Strong winds severely damage Armenia’s Zvartnots museum-reserve roof (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The roof of Zvartnots Historical Cultural Museum-Reserve was damaged Wednesday as a result of strong winds. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Facebook page of the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reservations.

The winds tore off the roof completely, and the glazed part of the roof of the reserve-museum lobby was damaged.

Several employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations visited this reserve-museum Thursday.

After the respective discussions with the specialists, the consequences of the damage will be eliminated, and the roof of Zvartnots Historical Cultural Museum-Reserve will be repaired in the shortest possible time.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition
They are currently at the intensive care unit…
 Water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir, 9 people hospitalized
They were diagnosed with intestinal infection…
 Eight people killed after helicopter crashes into lake in Russia
In Kamchatka Peninsula…
 Case against mayor of Armenia's Goris and district head sent to Prosecutor General's Office
To achieve his goal, in June 2021...
 9,380 citizens of Armenia's Goris join petition demanding Mayor Arush Arushanyan's release
Basically, at this moment, nearly...
 Criminal case launched against Armenia Audit Chamber chairman
The spokesperson fell short of providing...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos