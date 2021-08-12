Erdogan not ruling out meeting with the Taliban

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he doesn’t rule out a meeting with the Taliban.
“We’re working on the issue…I can meet with the person who becomes the leader of the Taliban. Why? It’s because if we are unable to reestablish control, we won’t be able to establish peace in Afghanistan…We will take some actions,” he stated.
According to him, Turkey is increasing control near its eastern and southern borders so that it can prevent any illegal infiltration. “Everyone needs to understand that Turkey is not a hotel,” Erdogan said.
Border guards have arrested 505,375 people who tried to trespass the Turkish state border in 2020.