Hermitage shop of perfumes and cosmetics is now also open at Erebuni Mall (PHOTOS)

From now on, residents of the Erebuni district of Yerevan can purchase a variety of perfumes and cosmetics at the Hermitage shop at Erebuni Mall. Hermitage presents a variety of high-quality and original perfumes and cosmetics of the world’s top brands that will match the tastes of everyone (PHOTOS).
Founded in 2012, Hermitage is the official representative of all the presented brands in Armenia and already has 12 shops, 9 of which are located in Yerevan, and the other 3 are located in Gyumri, Vanadzor, and Stepanakert.
For those who love to shop online in Armenia, Hermitage also delivers via its official website.