Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representative of Assyrian community

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today also met with Member of Parliament, representative of the Assyrian community in parliament Zemfira Mirzoyeva, the National Assembly of Armenia reports.
Simonyan was told about the problems of the Assyrian community in Armenia and urged the MP to become actively involved in advocacy of the community in parliament.
Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Mirzoyeva stated that she has been delegated to make the voice of the community heard in parliament.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to visit the Assyrian community soon in order to become familiar with the problems on the spot and provide legislative solutions upon necessity.