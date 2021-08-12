Ukrainian businessman's ДТЭК company selling its coal mines to Armenia citizen Yelena Hovhannisyan

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov’s ДТЭК (DTEK) company is selling its coal mine companies (Donskoy Antratsit joint-stock company, Sulinantratsit open joint-stock company and Obukhovskaya Mines Management joint-stock company) based in Rostov Region, Kommersant reports.
Accordig to Kommersant, the Cypriot Valleyton Investments Limited might purchase the mines. The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service has already approved the company’s petition to receive entitlements that will provide the opportunity to determine the terms for operation of the companies belonging to ДТЭК (DTEK) in Don. “According to the register in Cyprus, the owner of Valleyton is citizen of Armenia Yelena Hovhannisyan, but this name isn’t widely known in the coal market,” the newspaper writes.
ДТЭК (DTEK) announced plans to sell its coal mines in Rostov Region in June. One of the reasons for the sale is the “green” energy company’s orientation.