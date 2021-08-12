Pavel Manukyan charged for statement about eliminating Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan

Judge Karen Farkhoyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction will examine the criminal case launched in regard to Pavel Manukyan’s statements on eliminating Nikol Pashinyan [Prime Minister of Armenia], Pastinfo newspaper reports.

The Judicial Information System reports that Pavel Manukyan made this statement on February 8 while he and others were protesting in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office in support of former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, freedom fighter Vahan Badasyan, who was imprisoned at the time. Touching upon the statement that Badasyan had made at Yerablur Military Pantheon about eliminating Nikol Pashinyan, Manukyan had stated that he and thousands of people like him would also eliminate him.

A criminal case has been launched in regard to Manukyan’s statements (under the elements of public calls for use of violence, justifying or advocating violence publicly). Within the scope of the launched criminal case, Manukyan is charged with making public calls for use of violence conditioned by gender, race, color of skin, ethnic or social origin, genetic features, language, religion, world views, political or other views, belonging to national minority, property status, birth, disability, age or other personal or social circumstances, and justifying or advocating such violence publicly. Signature to not leave the country has been chosen as a pre-trial measure against him.