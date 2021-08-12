Names of chairpersons of Armenia Parliament's 12 standing committees announced after vote

The National Assembly of Armenia ended the vote for chairpersons of standing parliamentary committees.
The National Assembly of the eighth convocation will have 12 standing committees.
Chairman of the Counting Committee Narek Babayan presented the results of the vote. Based on the results, the following were elected chairpersons of the 12 standing committees:
Heriknaz Tigranyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs
Narek Zeynalyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Healthcare
Eduard Aghajanyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations
Sisak Gabrielyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport
Arman Yeghoyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on European Integration
Taguhi Tovmasyan (“With Honor” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs
Andranik Kocharyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security
Vladimir Vardanyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs
Armen Gevorgyan (“Armenia” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration
Vahe Ghalumyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment Protection
Vahe Hakobyan (“Armenia” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs
Gevorg Papoyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs