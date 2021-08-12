News
Friday
August 13
News
Friday
August 13
Names of chairpersons of Armenia Parliament's 12 standing committees announced after vote
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The National Assembly of Armenia ended the vote for chairpersons of standing parliamentary committees.

The National Assembly of the eighth convocation will have 12 standing committees.

Chairman of the Counting Committee Narek Babayan presented the results of the vote. Based on the results, the following were elected chairpersons of the 12 standing committees:

Heriknaz Tigranyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs

Narek Zeynalyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Healthcare

Eduard Aghajanyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations

Sisak Gabrielyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport

Arman Yeghoyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on European Integration

Taguhi Tovmasyan (“With Honor” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs

Andranik Kocharyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security

Vladimir Vardanyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs

Armen Gevorgyan (“Armenia” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration

Vahe Ghalumyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment Protection

Vahe Hakobyan (“Armenia” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs

Gevorg Papoyan (“Civil Contract” faction) was elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs

