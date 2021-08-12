Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for servicemen's remains in Mataghis-Talish direction were fruitless

The State Service for Emergency Situations at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the search operations in the Mataghis-Talish direction were fruitless today as well since the remains of deceased servicemen and servicemen deemed to be missing in action weren’t found.
The search operations will also continue in the next few days. The Service will provide further information.
Since November 13, 2020, the remains of 1,634 servicemen have been removed from the territories of Artsakh seized by Azerbaijan.