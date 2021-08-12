News
Friday
August 13
News
Friday
August 13
Russia MOD arrives in China to follow active stage of Russian-Chinese military exercises
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu is on a working visit to China to follow the active stage of the Russian-Chinese Sibu/Cooperation-2021 operative-strategic military exercises, TASS reports.

During the visit, Shoygu will meet with Minister of Defense of the People’s Republic of China Wei Fenghe. According to the information of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the main topics of the upcoming negotiations will be military cooperation issues, including the practical cooperation of the armed forces of the two countries.
