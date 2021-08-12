Attorney says Yerevan travel agency plundered millions from hundreds of citizens through fraud

Dear compatriots, over the past few days, the director and employees of Davinchi travel agency committed fraud and plundered millions of Armenian drams from hundreds of citizens by telling them that the travel agency will send them to beaches for vacation. This is what attorney Raffi Aslanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“People paid a lot of money, but can’t go on vacation. A criminal procedure has been launched. Those who were affected by the criminal acts of the employees of this travel agency can contact law-enforcement authorities,” Aslanyan added.